Police officers around the U.S. have been pictured taking a knee with protesters, and one Michigan sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Flint over the weekend.

Why it matters: The solidarity comes amid days-long clashes in U.S. cities between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody and agains racism. Amnesty International says police are "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

New York City police officers kneel during a protest in Times Square Sunday. Other officers kneeled with protesters later Sunday elsewhere in the city, after which NYPD Brooklyn Chief Jeffrey Maddrey asked demonstrators to remain peaceful, saying: "I don’t look at you as anything but my brothers and sisters." Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

A man screams with emotion as a police officer takes a knee while hundreds protest in Washington, DC., on Sunday. Several other officers later briefly took a knee in front of a line of protesters, before several fires and clashes with police began after the city's curfew came into effect.Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images