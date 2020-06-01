40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Police in several U.S. cities join protesters in solidarity gestures

Sheriff Chris Swanson with protesters in Flint, Michigan, posted to his Facebook page Sunday with the caption, "Building trust, and bringing our community together. Let’s create a path forward, for everyone." Photo: Sheriff Swanson/Facebook

Police officers around the U.S. have been pictured taking a knee with protesters, and one Michigan sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Flint over the weekend.

Why it matters: The solidarity comes amid days-long clashes in U.S. cities between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody and agains racism. Amnesty International says police are "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

New York City police officers kneel during a protest in Times Square Sunday. Other officers kneeled with protesters later Sunday elsewhere in the city, after which NYPD Brooklyn Chief Jeffrey Maddrey asked demonstrators to remain peaceful, saying: "I don’t look at you as anything but my brothers and sisters." Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
A man screams with emotion as a police officer takes a knee while hundreds protest in Washington, DC., on Sunday. Several other officers later briefly took a knee in front of a line of protesters, before several fires and clashes with police began after the city's curfew came into effect.Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
A ew York City police officer takes a knee during a demonstration by protesters in Times Square. Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Orion Rummler
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protesters and police clash nationwide over George Floyd

A firework explodes behind a line of police officers next to the Colorado State Capitol during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Denver on May 30. Photo : Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd continued nationwide into early Sunday.

The big picture: Police responded over the weekend with force, in cities ranging from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., Denver and Louisville. Large crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday for the fifth day in a row.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Amnesty International: U.S. police must end militarized response to protests

Washington State Police use tear gas to disperse a crowd in Seattle during a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International issued a statement on Sunday morning calling for an end to militarized policing in several U.S. cities and the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Why it matters: The human rights group said police across the country were "failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters."

Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYPD commissioner: "I'm extremely proud" of officers' response to protests

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in February. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a public statement Sunday that he is "extremely proud" of the New York City Police Department's response to protests over the death of George Floyd Saturday night, writing: "What we saw in New York City last night and the night before was not about peaceful protest of any kind."

Why it matters: New York City residents captured several instances of police officers using excessive force against demonstrators. In one video, two NYPD SUVs are seen ramming into protesters who were blocking a road and throwing traffic cones at the vehicles.

