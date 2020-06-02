2 Buffalo police officers ran over by SUV during protests

An SUV in Buffalo, New York, plowed through a crowd of law enforcement officers Monday night, striking two officers who are now in stable condition at Erie Medical Center, the AP reports.

What we know: Video shared on social media shows the vehicle speeding through an intersection after officers appear to tackle and arrest a civilian.

Local media WKBW also reports that two people have been shot in the area.

WARNING: Footage of the vehicle's passing is graphic.