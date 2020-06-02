2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 Buffalo police officers ran over by SUV during protests

An SUV in Buffalo, New York, plowed through a crowd of law enforcement officers Monday night, striking two officers who are now in stable condition at Erie Medical Center, the AP reports.

What we know: Video shared on social media shows the vehicle speeding through an intersection after officers appear to tackle and arrest a civilian.

  • Local media WKBW also reports that two people have been shot in the area.

WARNING: Footage of the vehicle's passing is graphic.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Virginia's Arlington County Police Department said in a statement it withdrew officers from D.C. Monday night after being "put in a compromising position" after they were seen assisting military police and park rangers who used tear gas on peaceful protesters so Trump could walk to St John’s Episcopal Church, near the White House.

Ina Fried
52 mins ago - Technology

Civil rights leaders blast Facebook after meeting with Zuckerberg

Screenshot of an image some Facebook employees used as part of their virtual walkout on Monday.

A trio of civil rights leaders issued a blistering statement Monday following a meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives to discuss the social network's decision to leave up comments from President Trump they say amount to calls for violence and voter suppression.

Why it matters: While Twitter has flagged two of the president's Tweets, one for being potentially misleading about mail-in ballot procedures and another for glorifying violence, Facebook has left those and other posts up, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying he doesn't want to be the "arbiter of truth."

Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

Cisco, Sony postpone events amid continued protests

Screenshot: Axios (via YouTube)

Cisco said Monday night that it is postponing the online version of Cisco Live, its major customer event, amid the ongoing protests that have followed the killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Cisco joins Sony, Electronic Arts and Google in delaying tech events planned for this week.

