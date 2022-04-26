Russian energy company Gazprom told Poland's state gas company PGNiG that it will halt gas deliveries along the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning, PGNiG said in a statement, per Reuters.

Driving the news: Officials in Bulgaria also said Tuesday that Gazprom told them it was suspending gas supplies, AP reports.

The news comes after President Vladimir Putin last month demanded that countries he deems "unfriendly" open accounts at Gazprombank and pay for Russian gas imports in rubles.

Gazprom on Tuesday demanded that Poland make payments under the new scheme, a move that Poland has repeatedly refused to comply with.

Bulgarian officials also reject the scheme. "[The] Russian proposal for a two-step payment procedure is in violation with the current contract and bears considerable risks for Bulgaria, including to make payments without receiving any gas deliveries from Russia," the Bulgarian government said, per AP.

Poland's climate ministry said the country's energy supplies are secure and that there is no need to dip into gas reserves, according to Reuters.

State of play: PGNiG said that it would work to reinstate gas in accordance with the Yamal contract, and warned that a suspension of supplies was a breach of contract, per Reuters.

Bulgaria also said it was working with state gas companies to find alternative sources.

The big picture: Poland relies on Gazprom for gas deliveries and about 50% of its imports come from the Russian company, per Reuters.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional details surrounding Russia's suspension of gas deliveries to Bulgaria.

