Planned Parenthood to open clinics in 50 Los Angeles high schools

Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it's opening 50 clinics for some 75,000 teenagers at Los Angeles County high schools that'll offer a range of reproductive services, but not abortions, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It's the latest example of California officials working with Planned Parenthood as the reproductive health care provider faces Trump administration efforts to restrict its services and cut funding. In October, California became the first state to require public colleges provide abortion medication to students on campus.