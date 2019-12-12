Planned Parenthood to open clinics in 50 Los Angeles high schools

Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it's opening 50 clinics for some 75,000 teenagers at Los Angeles County high schools that'll offer a range of reproductive services, but not abortions, the Washington Post first reported.
Why it matters: It's the latest example of California officials working with Planned Parenthood as the reproductive health care provider faces Trump administration efforts to restrict its services and cut funding. In October, California became the first state to require public colleges provide abortion medication to students on campus.
The big picture: Per WashPost, Planned Parenthood's partnership with the school district and county health department is set to offer a "full range of birth control options, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and pregnancy counseling."
- Organizers plan to train hundreds of youths as "peer advocates" to offer information on "safe sex and relationships," WashPost notes.
- The wellbeing centers will be rolled out over two years and also provide mental health support, according to mynewsla.com.
What they're saying: "Wellbeing centers provide students a safe space to receive information and resources on substance use prevention, sexual health and mental health," County Supervisor Hilda Solis told the Los Angeles news outlet.
- Sister Paula Vandegaer, head of Volunteers for Life, told WashPost she's against the program because it "pushes sexuality beyond where they should without reference to families."
By the numbers: The program is "funded by an initial investment of $10 million from Los Angeles County and $6 million from Planned Parenthood over three years," WashPost reports.
