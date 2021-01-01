People around the world on Thursday held celebrations to end the year and welcome a new — and hopefully better — one.

Why it matters: 2020, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, economic upheaval and natural disasters, is finally behind us.

While fireworks erupted over major cities worldwide, the streets were largely deserted due to coronavirus restrictions.

Police officers walk in a nearly empty Times Square due to COVID-19 restrictions on New Year's Eve in New York City. Photo: Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images

A group of young Palestinians hurl scintillants to celebrate the new year during curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic in Gaza City. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A drone photo shows empty view of Sihhiye Square in Ankara, Turkey, during a general curfew imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Police patrols public spaces in Athens, Greece, on New Year's Eve to prevent people from gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

People hold sparklers as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images

People wear face masks while attending a public New Year's Eve countdown party in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Ras al-Khaimah, UAE, one of the world's largest fireworks shows. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

People wearing face masks watch a drone show during New Year's Eve celebrations in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images