In pictures: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over the Chao Phraya river during the fireworks show in Bangkok. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

People around the world on Thursday held celebrations to end the year and welcome a new — and hopefully better — one.

Why it matters: 2020, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, economic upheaval and natural disasters, is finally behind us.

  • While fireworks erupted over major cities worldwide, the streets were largely deserted due to coronavirus restrictions.
Police officers walk in a nearly empty Times Square due to COVID-19 restrictions on New Year's Eve in New York City. Photo: Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images
A group of young Palestinians hurl scintillants to celebrate the new year during curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic in Gaza City. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A drone photo shows empty view of Sihhiye Square in Ankara, Turkey, during a general curfew imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images
Police patrols public spaces in Athens, Greece, on New Year's Eve to prevent people from gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
People hold sparklers as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev\TASS via Getty Images
People wear face masks while attending a public New Year's Eve countdown party in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Linh Pham/Getty Images
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Ras al-Khaimah, UAE, one of the world's largest fireworks shows. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
People wearing face masks watch a drone show during New Year's Eve celebrations in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
A fireworks display is seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Mike Allen, author of AM
Dec 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's "100-day challenge"

Workers on Tuesday disassembled the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House, as President-elect Biden prepares for a mostly virtual day.

The big picture: Biden organizers tell me they don't want crowds because of COVID, and will find other ways to include the American people. It's an early sign of the big change in COVID tone that's coming on Inauguration Day.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

NYSE to delist three Chinese companies on U.S. executive order

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange announced late on Thursday that it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with an executive order that imposed restrictions on firms the U.S. identified as being affiliated with the Chinese military.

Why it matters: The announcement, coming late on New Year's Eve when many aren't paying attention, is the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase.
  2. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered.
  4. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020.
  5. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible.
