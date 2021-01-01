Get the latest market trends in your inbox
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over the Chao Phraya river during the fireworks show in Bangkok. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
People around the world on Thursday held celebrations to end the year and welcome a new — and hopefully better — one.
Why it matters: 2020, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, economic upheaval and natural disasters, is finally behind us.
- While fireworks erupted over major cities worldwide, the streets were largely deserted due to coronavirus restrictions.