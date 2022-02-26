Skip to main content
In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers stand past a burnt Ukrainian army vehicle in Kyiv.
Ukrainian soldiers stand past a burnt Ukrainian army vehicle in Kyiv. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country."

The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.

  • Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting could be heard across the capital city.
  • More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled in less than 48 hours and "many more are moving towards" Ukraine's borders, the United Nations refugee agency said Friday.
In photos:
A damaged building in Kyiv that was hit by a recent shelling by Russian forces. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Firefighters work by a residential building hit by a missile strike in the morning in Kyiv
Firefighters work by a residential building hit by a missile strike in the morning of Feb. 26 in Kyiv. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A residential building is damaged from a missile strike in Kyiv on Feb. 26. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier in an armored vehicle in Kyiv on Feb. 26. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke is seen rising from buildings on February 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Smoke is seen rising from buildings on Feb. 26. in Kyiv. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images
Kyiv residents wait for an air raid to end in a bomb shelter on Feb. 26. Photo: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by a missile strike on Feb. 25.
A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by a missile strike on Feb. 25.

