In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv
The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country."
The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.
- Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting could be heard across the capital city.
- More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled in less than 48 hours and "many more are moving towards" Ukraine's borders, the United Nations refugee agency said Friday.
In photos:
Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis