In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country."

The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.

Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting could be heard across the capital city.

More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled in less than 48 hours and "many more are moving towards" Ukraine's borders, the United Nations refugee agency said Friday.

In photos:

A damaged building in Kyiv that was hit by a recent shelling by Russian forces. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firefighters work by a residential building hit by a missile strike in the morning of Feb. 26 in Kyiv. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A residential building is damaged from a missile strike in Kyiv on Feb. 26. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Ukrainian soldier in an armored vehicle in Kyiv on Feb. 26. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke is seen rising from buildings on Feb. 26. in Kyiv. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Kyiv residents wait for an air raid to end in a bomb shelter on Feb. 26. Photo: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by a missile strike on Feb. 25.

