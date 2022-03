Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Large explosions were reported in Kyiv on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 20th day.

The big picture: Almost all of Russia's military offensives were stalling and despite launching over 900 missiles Russian forces did not have full air superiority, with Ukraine's airspace remaining contested, a U.S. defense official told AP. But 20 days of bombardment has caused widespread destruction in Ukrainian cities.

Multispectral imagery of fires burning in a residential area in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Residents on a balcony in an apartment building hit by a shell from Russian forces in Kyiv on March 14. Photo: Yevhen Kotenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Firefighters work to clear rubble and extinguish a fire by a heavily damaged building after a Russian rocket exploded just outside Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv on March 14. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

A woman leaving a residential apartment block that was hit by Russian shelling on March 14, 2022 in Kyiv. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images