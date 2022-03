In photos: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, four weeks in Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian firefighters work amid the rubble of the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. Photo: Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine has withstood Russia's unprovoked invasion for four weeks, as the intensifying conflict teeters on a new stalemate phase. The big picture: The invasion has triggered an exodus of more than 3.5 million refugees and displaced millions more within Ukraine. Russian troops haven't captured any major city and are now further stalled by Ukrainian forces and flooding near Kyiv. A man looks out of the window of his partially destroyed house after the shelling by Russian warships, on the outskirts of Odessa, on March 21, 2022. Photo: Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP via Getty Images Crosses are pictured under smoke from a garbage in the cemetery of Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on March 21, 2022. Photo: Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images A Ukrainian evacuee hugs a child in the train station in Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on March 22, 2022. Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images A volunteer takes position at a checkpoint in a district in Kyiv, on March 20, 2022. Photo: Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images Ukraine army Chaplain Mikola Madenski walks through debris in a residential district, after a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images A couple of Ukrainian soldiers walks hand in hand amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images Burning and destroyed apartment buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 22. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies An aerial view shows firemen working in the rubble of a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv on March 17, 2022. Photo: Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images Go deeper: Axios explains Ukraine