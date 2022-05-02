Muslims worldwide have started celebrating the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The big picture: For many, it's the first Eid al-Fitr since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began to ease. But for some, it also comes amid conflict, and as the world sees surging food prices and other economic challenges made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine.

What they're saying: “Words can’t describe how happy I am today after two years we were separated by pandemic. Today we can do Eid prayer together again,” Epi Tanjung told AP in Jakarta, Indonesia. “Hopefully all of this will make us more faithful.”

Marwan Taher, a worshipper at Cairo's Al-Azhar Mosque, told AP, the atmosphere "really made me feel like it's Eid."

Um Musab, a mother of five in the Gaza Strip, told AP that the situation there is difficult. “Employees barely make a living but the rest of the people are crushed.”

For Afghans, it's the first Eid since the Taliban took over the country last August, deepening the humanitarian crisis there.

Ramadan "and the Eid has always been about unity and forgiveness for us, but this year it has been the opposite,” an Afghan man named Jamal told Al Jazeera. “It has been the worst Ramadan of my life; not only are we starving, but there is no unity, nor can we worship in peace."

President Biden said in a statement: "This year, as we mark Eid al-Fitr, we hold in our hearts the millions of displaced persons and refugees around the globe who are spending this sacred holiday separated from their families and unsure of their future, but still hoping for a brighter tomorrow."

In photos:

Muslim worshipers in Kabul offer prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr on May 1. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Muslim worshipers attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on May 2. Photo: Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Palestinian children play on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza City on May 2. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Muslim worshipers in Dakar, Senegal, gather at the Massalikoul Djinane Mosque on May 2. Photo Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Syrian children take part in a performance during an event organized by volunteers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr at a camp for displaced Syrians in Idlib province on May 2. Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images

Muslims perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 2. Photo: Gulizaa Urustambek Kizi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Muslims perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 2. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Muslims gather to perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr at the Al-Qurtubi Center for Islamic Studies in Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Muslims in Uganda celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kampala. Photo: Badru Katumba/AFP via Getty Images

Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 2. Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images