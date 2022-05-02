Skip to main content
35 mins ago - World

In photos: Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Axios
Eid in Jerusalem.
Men hand out sweets in front of the Dome of the Rock as Muslim worshipers celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Jerusalem on May 2. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.

Muslims worldwide have started celebrating the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The big picture: For many, it's the first Eid al-Fitr since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began to ease. But for some, it also comes amid conflict, and as the world sees surging food prices and other economic challenges made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine.

What they're saying: “Words can’t describe how happy I am today after two years we were separated by pandemic. Today we can do Eid prayer together again,” Epi Tanjung told AP in Jakarta, Indonesia. “Hopefully all of this will make us more faithful.”

  • Marwan Taher, a worshipper at Cairo's Al-Azhar Mosque, told AP, the atmosphere "really made me feel like it's Eid."
  • Um Musab, a mother of five in the Gaza Strip, told AP that the situation there is difficult. “Employees barely make a living but the rest of the people are crushed.”

For Afghans, it's the first Eid since the Taliban took over the country last August, deepening the humanitarian crisis there.

  • Ramadan "and the Eid has always been about unity and forgiveness for us, but this year it has been the opposite,” an Afghan man named Jamal told Al Jazeera. “It has been the worst Ramadan of my life; not only are we starving, but there is no unity, nor can we worship in peace."

President Biden said in a statement: "This year, as we mark Eid al-Fitr, we hold in our hearts the millions of displaced persons and refugees around the globe who are spending this sacred holiday separated from their families and unsure of their future, but still hoping for a brighter tomorrow."

In photos:
Muslim worshipers in Kabul offer prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr on May 1.
Muslim worshipers in Kabul offer prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr on May 1. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
Muslim worshippers attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 2, 2022
Muslim worshipers attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on May 2. Photo: Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Palestinian children play on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza city on May 2, 2022.
Palestinian children play on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza City on May 2. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Muslims gather to perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, at the Massalikoul Djinane Mosque
Muslim worshipers in Dakar, Senegal, gather at the Massalikoul Djinane Mosque on May 2. Photo Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Displaced Syrian children take part in a performance during an event organised by volunteers on the first day of Eid al-Fit
Syrian children take part in a performance during an event organized by volunteers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr at a camp for displaced Syrians in Idlib province on May 2. Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images
Muslims perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 2.
Muslims perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 2. Photo: Gulizaa Urustambek Kizi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Muslims perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 2, 2022. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Muslims perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 2. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Muslims gather to perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Qurtubi Center for Islamic Studies in Bogota, Colombia
Muslims gather to perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr at the Al-Qurtubi Center for Islamic Studies in Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A Muslim faithful poses for a picture at Ggaba landing site on Lake Victoria after performing the Eid Al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan in Kampala Uganda,
Muslims in Uganda celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kampala. Photo: Badru Katumba/AFP via Getty Images
Muslims gather to celebrate and to perform the prayer of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, in Mexico City, Mexico on May 02, 2022
Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 2. Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end of the fast of Ramadan is celebrated at the Teaneck National Guard Armory in New Jersey, United States on May 2, 2022
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the Teaneck National Guard Armory in New Jersey on May 2. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
