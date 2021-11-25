The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City was back with fanfare on Thursday, after last year's festivities were scaled back due to the pandemic.

The big picture: The 95th annual parade featured new floats, marching bands, music stars, Santa and others, who made their way through the 2.5-mile route lined with cheering crowds. Last year's parade route was reduced to just one largely spectator-less block.

For the second year, the parade included a land acknowledgement and blessing from elders of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe. “Creator and Ancestors, we honor you for all things. We honor the Lenape people of Manahatta and all our relations. Now we are here; and will always be here. And so it is," the blessing translated in English said.

Paw Patrol's Chase balloon is seen during the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Performers get ready to take part during the parade in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Stormtroopers march during the parade. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A view of the crowd. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Star Wars' Grogu or Baby Yoda balloon is seen during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Sesame Street float during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The new Ada Twist, Scientist balloon. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Crowds attend the 95th annual Macys Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

NBC's Al Roker at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images