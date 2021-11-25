Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade returns

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City was back with fanfare on Thursday, after last year's festivities were scaled back due to the pandemic.

The big picture: The 95th annual parade featured new floats, marching bands, music stars, Santa and others, who made their way through the 2.5-mile route lined with cheering crowds. Last year's parade route was reduced to just one largely spectator-less block.

  • For the second year, the parade included a land acknowledgement and blessing from elders of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe. “Creator and Ancestors, we honor you for all things. We honor the Lenape people of Manahatta and all our relations. Now we are here; and will always be here. And so it is," the blessing translated in English said.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
Paw Patrol's Chase balloon is seen during the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Performers get ready to take part during the parade in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Stormtroopers march during the parade. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
A view of the crowd. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Star Wars' Grogu or Baby Yoda balloon is seen during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Sesame Street float during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The new Ada Twist, Scientist balloon. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Crowds attend the 95th annual Macys Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images
NBC's Al Roker at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Santa Claus makes his arrival at the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

A long line of people awaiting rides after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Local
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How America's turkey supply chain brings birds to your table

A turkey farm in Pennsylvania. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The route that your turkey took on its way to your table this year was beset by extreme weather, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages — many of the same factors contributing to the "Everything Shortage."

The big picture: Our Axios Local teams have turned their eye to each piece of the turkey supply chain — from Iowa, one of the top producers of animal feed nationwide; to Minnesota, the biggest turkey producer; to Arkansas, home of Walmart, the country's largest retailer.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Congress decimates 911's digital upgrade

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Public safety officials fear the nation's 911 centers will continue to languish in the analog era, after Democrats slashed proposed funding for a digital makeover in their social spending bill.

Why it matters: The potentially life-saving ability for people to send texts, pictures or videos to 911 centers, and for centers to seamlessly share data with each other, remains out of reach for many of the country’s 6,000 centers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow