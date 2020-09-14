1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held "virtually"

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, 2004. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held "virtually" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, per NBC New York.

The big picture: "It will not be the same parade we're used to," de Blasio said. "[Macy's is] reinventing the event for this moment in history. And you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day." Audiences will be able to watch the event online and on TV. De Blasio said Macy's will release additional details about the event later Monday.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 29,053,724 — Total deaths: 924,953— Total recoveries: 19,652,377Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 6,521,887 — Total deaths: 194,107 — Total recoveries: 2,451,406 — Total tests: 88,819,861Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end."
  5. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says.
  6. Poll: Gen Z says it's taking the pandemic seriously.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
1 hour ago - Science

Scientists find possible sign of life on Venus

Venus as seen from orbit. Photo: JAXA /ISAS/Akatsuki Project Team

Traces of a gas in Venus' clouds could indicate some form of life may exist there, according to a study published today.

Why it matters: Scientists have been musing about the possibility that life exists in Venus' temperate clouds for decades. If confirmed as a sign of life, the finding would open up a new era of science.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina FriedKyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

TikTok's fresh swirl of uncertainty

There's now a deal on the table to let TikTok continue operating in the U.S. with the backing of a major American tech firm, potentially staving off President Trump's plan to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app by mid-month.

Yes, but: Software giant Oracle's proposed deal isn't the straightforward acquisition that Microsoft had jockeyed for until falling out of the running this weekend, and the whole affair is still rife with unknowns.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow