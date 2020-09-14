Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held "virtually"

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held "virtually" this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, per NBC New York.

The big picture: "It will not be the same parade we're used to," de Blasio said. "[Macy's is] reinventing the event for this moment in history. And you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day." Audiences will be able to watch the event online and on TV. De Blasio said Macy's will release additional details about the event later Monday.