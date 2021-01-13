Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Dramatic photos show increased security in the Capitol after last week's deadly siege

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks past members of the National Guard sleeping in the halls of Capitol Hill. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Following last week's violent Capitol siege by Trump supporters during the counting of the Electoral College vote, troops from the National Guard have been sent to secure the House and downtown Washington D.C. as warnings of possible violent demonstrations continue.

The state of play: Capitol Hill prepares for President Trump's second impeachment on Wednesday. If the House votes to impeach Trump, as they are expected to do, he would be the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

  • According to Bloomberg's Erik Wasson, this is first time troops have camped in the Capitol since the Civil War.
  • 15,000 members of the National Guard have been mobilized ahead of Biden's inauguration, meaning that there are more troops deployed on Capitol Hill than there are in Iran or Afghanistan, per Fox News.
  • Roll Call's Jim Saksa reports that members of the National Guard are sleeping inside the Capitol and "don't know how long they'll be here."
In photos:
Members of the National Guard rest in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the National Guard walk through the Rotunda of the US Capitol. photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spreads out her arms as she goes through security outside the House Chamber at Capitol Hill. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Troops in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo: Glen Johnson/Axios
Troops sleep in the Capitol visitors center. Photo: Glen Johnson/Axios

Glen Johnson
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol mob assault costs more public freedoms

A screen from Mayor Muriel Bowser's PowerPoint presentation today. Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week's siege is turning the nation's capital into Fortress Washington.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of Capitol assault, security has been heightened throughout D.C., prompting the question: Will the loss of freedoms be temporary or permanent? It's also sparked rage that prior defenses proved so porous.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Outgoing Capitol Police chief: Pleas for National Guard repeatedly denied

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund during a House hearing in the Capitol in 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said efforts to deploy the National Guard over last Wednesday's riots were hampered by the Pentagon and House and Senate security officials, according to an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday.

Why it matters: Sund, who resigned over the violence, told WashPost his requests for Guard help were "rejected or delayed" six times in total — including before the Capitol Hill protest and ensuing violence began.

Fadel Allassan
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in Washington, D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

