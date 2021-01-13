Dramatic photos show increased security in the Capitol after last week's deadly siege

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks past members of the National Guard sleeping in the halls of Capitol Hill. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Following last week's violent Capitol siege by Trump supporters during the counting of the Electoral College vote, troops from the National Guard have been sent to secure the House and downtown Washington D.C. as warnings of possible violent demonstrations continue.
The state of play: Capitol Hill prepares for President Trump's second impeachment on Wednesday. If the House votes to impeach Trump, as they are expected to do, he would be the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
- According to Bloomberg's Erik Wasson, this is first time troops have camped in the Capitol since the Civil War.
- 15,000 members of the National Guard have been mobilized ahead of Biden's inauguration, meaning that there are more troops deployed on Capitol Hill than there are in Iran or Afghanistan, per Fox News.
- Roll Call's Jim Saksa reports that members of the National Guard are sleeping inside the Capitol and "don't know how long they'll be here."