House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Details: The most alarming of the warnings concerned an insurrection plot that would involve demonstrators surrounding the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court, and then blocking Democrats from entering the building ― possibly by assassinating them ― so that Republicans could take control of the government.

Of the other planned demonstrations, one has been referred to as the “largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil.”

The other is a protest in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was killed by police inside the Capitol during last week's riot.

Capitol Police told lawmakers they have prepared for the plots, and that they may never materialize.

Capitol Police also said they are establishing rules of engagement as they prepare for thousands of armed protesters to arrive in Washington.

"In general, the military and police don’t plan to shoot anyone until one of the rioters fires, but there could be exceptions," HuffPost writes.

The state of play: Federal authorities plan to lock down a massive area of downtown D.C. on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

