Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Details: The most alarming of the warnings concerned an insurrection plot that would involve demonstrators surrounding the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court, and then blocking Democrats from entering the building ― possibly by assassinating them ― so that Republicans could take control of the government.

  • Of the other planned demonstrations, one has been referred to as the “largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil.” 
  • The other is a protest in honor of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was killed by police inside the Capitol during last week's riot.

Capitol Police told lawmakers they have prepared for the plots, and that they may never materialize.

  • Capitol Police also said they are establishing rules of engagement as they prepare for thousands of armed protesters to arrive in Washington.
  • "In general, the military and police don’t plan to shoot anyone until one of the rioters fires, but there could be exceptions," HuffPost writes.

The state of play: Federal authorities plan to lock down a massive area of downtown D.C. on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Go deeper: Washington Monument closed over threats to disrupt Biden inauguration

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. lockdown for inauguration to start Wednesday

National Guard member stage on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an escalation of inauguration security following the Capitol riot, federal authorities plan to lock down a massive swath of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Why it matters: The earlier shutdown is based on warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations planned for this weekend in capitals throughout the country, as well as tighter security after the Capitol siege. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Tim Ryan: 2 Capitol police officers suspended after deadly Capitol siege

Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Capitol police has suspended two officers in the aftermath of last week’s deadly Capitol riots, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said during a press conference on Monday.

Why it matters: The relative ease with which pro-Trump rioters accessed the Capitol building raised questions about law enforcement’s preparedness for the mob. Several lawmakers have since called for a full investigation into Capitol police.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some members of Congress fear the Capitol mob attack was an inside job

Rep. Tim Ryan during a hearing last May. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

An information gap following the Capitol assault has fueled fears among members of Congress that it was an inside job involving the Capitol Police.

Why it matters: The mass resignations by the Capitol Police chief and Senate and House sergeant-at-arms, coupled with few briefings by federal officials like the FBI, have left important questions unanswered and a lone Democratic congressman from Ohio trying to fill in the gaps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow