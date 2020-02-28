PGA Tour's "Florida Swing" is upon us

This weekend's Honda Classic kicks off the PGA Tour's "Florida Swing," a run of four tournaments throughout the Sunshine State that take up most of March.

Why it matters: Two years ago, the PGA Championship switched from its traditional August time slot to mid-May, meaning all four majors now take place in a 15-week span between early April (The Masters) and July (The Open Championship).

The lineup:

Honda Classic, started yesterday at PGA National (Palm Beach Gardens)

Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 5–8 at Bay Hill Club (Orlando)

March 5–8 at Bay Hill Club (Orlando) Players Championship, March 12–15 at TPC-Sawgrass (Ponte Vedra Beach)

March 12–15 at TPC-Sawgrass (Ponte Vedra Beach) Valspar Championship, March 19–22 at Innisbrook Resort (Palm Harbor)

As a result of this scheduling change, it's crucial that guys are playing their best golf when April rolls around, so this stretch run in Florida is where they can start to build that momentum and round into form.

