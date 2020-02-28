32 mins ago - Sports

PGA Tour's "Florida Swing" is upon us

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

This weekend's Honda Classic kicks off the PGA Tour's "Florida Swing," a run of four tournaments throughout the Sunshine State that take up most of March.

Why it matters: Two years ago, the PGA Championship switched from its traditional August time slot to mid-May, meaning all four majors now take place in a 15-week span between early April (The Masters) and July (The Open Championship).

The lineup:

  • Honda Classic, started yesterday at PGA National (Palm Beach Gardens)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 5–8 at Bay Hill Club (Orlando)
  • Players Championship, March 12–15 at TPC-Sawgrass (Ponte Vedra Beach)
  • Valspar Championship, March 19–22 at Innisbrook Resort (Palm Harbor)

As a result of this scheduling change, it's crucial that guys are playing their best golf when April rolls around, so this stretch run in Florida is where they can start to build that momentum and round into form.

Look: Honda Classic leaderboard

Go deeper: The best PGA tour events to see in 2020

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

Women's golf legend Mickey Wright dies at 85

Photo: Getty Images

Mickey Wright, the women's golf legend who owned "the best swing ever" and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift in the late 1950s, died Monday of a heart attack at 85.

By the numbers: Wright won 13 majors and 82 LPGA Tour titles during her career and is second on the all-time majors list behind fellow American Patty Berg (15).

Go deeperArrowFeb 19, 2020 - Sports
Kendall Baker

Coronavirus disrupts sporting events around the world

People walking in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25. Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus is spreading quickly in cities nowhere near Wuhan, China, and has begun impacting a slew of international sporting events as the window to prevent a global pandemic narrows.

The state of play: Four Serie A soccer matches in Northern Italy were canceled, and the government wants future games in areas affected by the outbreak to be played behind closed doors without fans.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Sports
Ursula Perano

2 Florida Democrats sue to disqualify Sanders from state primary

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two Florida Democrats filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-declared independent — from appearing on the state's primary ballot next month on the grounds of Florida having a closed primary system, Politico reports.

The big picture: Florida's closed primary system does not allow individuals to cast votes across party lines or for independents or third-party voters to participate. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, but is currently the front-runner in the Democratic primary for president.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy