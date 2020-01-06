Stories

The best PGA tour events to see in 2020

Justin Thomas with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
Justin Thomas poses for a picture with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Photo: Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Justin Thomas beat Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-man playoff to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii, this weekend.

By the numbers: It's the 26-year-old's third victory in his last six PGA Tour starts, and the 12th of his career, giving Thomas more wins than any other active player under 30.

Looking ahead: It's a new year, which means it's time to experience new things. If you've never organized a weekend trip to a PGA Tour event, make 2020 the year you do. Here are 12 upcoming stops with serious "golf vacation" potential:

Winter:

  • Jan. 23–26: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego)
  • Jan. 30–Feb. 2: Waste Management Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.)
  • Feb. 6–9: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.)
  • March 12–15: The Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verde Beach, Fla.)

Spring:

  • March 25–29: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas)
  • April 9–12: Masters Tournament (Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.)
  • April 16–19: RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.)
  • May 14–17: PGA Championship (TPC Harding Park in San Francisco)

Summer:

  • June 18–21: U.S. Open (Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.)
  • July 16–19: The Open Championship (Royal St. George's Golf Club in Kent, England)
  • Aug. 13–16: The Northern Trust (TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.)
  • Aug. 27–30: Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta)

Go deeper: Full PGA Tour schedule

Golf