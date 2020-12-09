Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach

A nurse in London prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8. Photo: Frank Augstein/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

BioNTech and Pfizer announced Wednesday the European Medicines Agency was targeted by a cyberattack and regulatory documents related to their coronavirus vaccine submission were accessed.

Why it matters: The EMA is currently working to authorize coronavirus vaccines for use in European Union member states, and said it is launching an investigation into the attack. The hack is the latest in a series of attacks and warnings about cyber threats against vaccine-producers and public health agencies.

What they're saying: "It is important to note that no BioNTech or Pfizer systems have been breached in connection with this incident and we are unaware that any study participants have been identified through the data being accessed," BioNTech and Pfizer said.

  • The EMA noted it made the specifics of the attack public "given the critical public health considerations and the importance of transparency."

The big picture: The companies said the EMA assured them that the breach is not expected to impact the timeline for the review of their vaccine candidate.

  • The United Kingdom approved the vaccine last week and began administering doses this week.
  • The United States is expected to authorize the vaccine after the FDA's vaccine advisory committee found it appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization.

Zachary Basu
13 hours ago - Health

UAE says Chinese coronavirus vaccine is 86% effective after trial

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's state-owned Sinopharm appears to be safe and 86% effective, according to an interim analysis of the company's Phase III trials.

Why it matters: It's the first public release of information about one of the main Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccines, which was tested in the UAE in a trial involving 31,000 volunteers from 125 countries that began in September.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Trump's departing pandemic failure

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The first Americans will receive a coronavirus vaccine soon, but President Trump has done almost nothing to convince skeptical Americans that they ought to get vaccinated.

Why it matters: The more people who get vaccinated, and the more quickly they do so, the faster and more safely we can all get back to our normal lives. But roughly a third of Americans still say they don't want one.

Jeff Tracy
11 hours ago - Sports

Proposing athletes jump the vaccine line

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some public health experts have suggested that pro athletes should be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, believing it could engender confidence in those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

The big picture: Though there was backlash over the summer when it looked like leagues were consuming an unfair proportion of limited testing resources, the benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers" may be too great to pass up.

