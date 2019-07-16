Peter Thiel, a billionaire investor and Trump supporter, told Fox News' "'Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday of his concerns about 2020 Democratic candidates, saying he's "most scared" of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as she's "talking about the economy."
"Almost all the others are equally unimpressive in the sense that it’s all identity politics of one flavor or another, and I wouldn’t want to rank how unimpressive they are, since that would be forcing me to rank the different identities and which one’s more privileged and more special ... But I think Elizabeth Warren’s the dangerous one."