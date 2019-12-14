Buttigieg releases list of top campaign fundraisers

Pete Buttigieg's campaign published a list on Friday of individual donors who have raised at least $25,000 for his 2020 election effort.

Driving the news: Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked the Indiana mayor last week for not disclosing those names. Buttigieg made another effort at transparency this week by releasing his full client list from when he worked at the high-powered and controversial consulting firm McKinsey & Company from 2007 to 2009.

