Buttigieg announces future fundraisers will be open to the public

Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign said Monday that it will make future fundraisers open to the public, including reporters, and that the names of people raising money for the campaign will be released to the public.

Why it matters: Campaign finance is a hot-button issue among Democrats. Buttigieg has been hit especially hard on the issue from rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who attacked him last week for failing to disclose the names of his campaign’s top fundraisers since April. A press release from Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said the move is meant to show a "commitment to transparency."