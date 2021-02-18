New Zealand schools to provide free period products

Students in all New Zealand schools will have access to free menstrual products from June following a successful trial, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign a global push to stamp out period poverty by providing menstrual products for at no cost or tax-free is gaining momentum.

While NZ is one of the world's wealthiest nations, it's an expensive place to live and there's a housing shortage crisis.

Driving the news: A 2020 report by the charity KidsCan found up to 20,000 Kiwi students struggled to afford period products.

There was concern that some students were avoiding attending class because they couldn't afford menstrual items.

"Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said in a statement.

The schools scheme is expected to cost nearly US$18 million over three years.

