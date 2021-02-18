Sign up for our daily briefing

New Zealand schools to provide free period products

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health director-deneral Ashley Bloomfield arrive for a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Students in all New Zealand schools will have access to free menstrual products from June following a successful trial, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign a global push to stamp out period poverty by providing menstrual products for at no cost or tax-free is gaining momentum.

Driving the news: A 2020 report by the charity KidsCan found up to 20,000 Kiwi students struggled to afford period products.

  • There was concern that some students were avoiding attending class because they couldn't afford menstrual items.
  • "Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said in a statement.
  • The schools scheme is expected to cost nearly US$18 million over three years.

Flashback: Scotland becomes first nation to make period products free

Rebecca Falconer
Feb 17, 2021 - Health

Testing and tracing "win" sees New Zealand city lockdown end despite COVID cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, New Zealand, on Wednesday. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday Auckland's snap lockdown will end at midnight.

Why it matters: Officials confirmed two new COVID-19 community cases Wednesday. Ardern told reporters test results show "we don't have a widespread outbreak, but rather a small chain of transmission," centering around an Auckland high school, "which is manageable."

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Health

U.S. life expectancy fell by 1 year in first 6 months of pandemic

An embalmer and funeral director at East County Mortuary unwraps a new casket to be used for the body of a person who died after contracting COVID-19 in El Cajon, California, in January. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Life expectancy in the U.S. fell by a full year in the half of 2020, CDC data published Thursday shows.

Why it matters: The decline from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77.8 years for January through June 2020 marks the biggest fall in longevity since World War II, underscoring the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. The drop is even larger for Black and Hispanic Americans, who've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Kadia GobaRebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - Health

Report: New York Gov. Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths

New York Gov., Andrew Cuomo during an October news conference in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under investigation by the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn over its handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths, the Albany Times-Union first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: The news comes as N.Y. state lawmakers begin efforts to repeal the Democratic governor's pandemic emergency powers after it was revealed his administration delayed releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, prompting allegations of a cover-up.

