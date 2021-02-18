New Zealand schools to provide free period products

Sign up for our daily briefing
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health director-deneral Ashley Bloomfield arrive for a news conference at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Students in all New Zealand schools will have access to free menstrual products from June following a successful trial, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday.
Why it matters: It's the latest sign a global push to stamp out period poverty by providing menstrual products for at no cost or tax-free is gaining momentum.
- While NZ is one of the world's wealthiest nations, it's an expensive place to live and there's a housing shortage crisis.
Driving the news: A 2020 report by the charity KidsCan found up to 20,000 Kiwi students struggled to afford period products.
- There was concern that some students were avoiding attending class because they couldn't afford menstrual items.
- "Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said in a statement.
- The schools scheme is expected to cost nearly US$18 million over three years.
