Scotland becomes first nation to make period products free

Scotland on Tuesday approved legislation that will make menstrual products free across the country for all who require them.

Why it matters: Scotland will be the first nation in the world to make period products fully free and available. The effort is meant to eradicate "period poverty," in which people go without menstrual products due to financial limitations.

Scotland made such hygiene products free for students at schools and universities two years ago.

The nation's government estimates the program will cost £24 million annually — which equates to about $32 million.

