Pentagon pauses plan to offer coronavirus vaccines to Guantánamo detainees

The Pentagon is pausing a plan to offer coronavirus vaccines to Guantánamo Bay detainees, Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said Saturday.

Driving the news: The Pentagon had planned to begin vaccinating detainees on a volunteer basis, several media outlets reported earlier this week. The plan angered some Republicans, who called it "inexcusable and un-American."

What he's saying: "No Guantanamo detainees have been vaccinated," Kirby tweeted.

"We’re pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols. We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe."

The big picture: It is unclear how many people at Guantánamo have been infected with COVID-19.