A military judge has set a trial date for five men accused of helping to carry out the 9/11 attacks — including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who the 9/11 Commission Report called their "principal architect" — for Jan. 11, 2021, reports the New York Times.

Why this matters: This is the first time a trial date has been set for the alleged plotters, who have been held at the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and face the death penalty in conjunction with the charges. They were first arraigned in 2012. Mohammed has been held at Guantanamo since at least 2006 after his capture in Pakistan in 2003.

