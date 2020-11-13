Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pennsylvania secretary of state says she won't order recount

Election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on Friday that based on unofficial returns, she will not order a recount or recanvass of ballots cast in the 2020 election, including in the presidential race.

Why it matters: President Trump, who has not publicly conceded to President-elect Joe Biden, continues to litigate election results, including in Pennsylvania.

  • Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, AP projected on Nov. 7, pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

What they're saying: "Based on the unofficial returns submitted by all the counties to the Department of State, Secretary Boockvar has determined that she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election returns in the counties, as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast," Pennsylvania's Department of State said in a release.

  • "The counties continue to adjudicate and count the approximately 100,000 provisional ballots issued to voters at the polls on Election Day, as well as the more than 28,000 military and overseas ballots that were cast in this election," Boockvar added.
  • As of Friday midday, 40,000 of the provisional ballots cast had been counted or partially counted, the department said.
  • The department added that about 10,000 mail ballots cast on or before Nov. 3 were received by counties between 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6. "These ballots are not of a sufficient number to impact the no-recount determination of any of the statewide races," the department said.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios that the campaign's "litigation has not run its course in Pennsylvania and we have high confidence in it on Constitutional grounds."

  • On Friday, the campaign abandoned its lawsuit in Arizona, another tacit acknowledgment that its attempt to flip states from Biden to Trump utilizing legal methods is unlikely to be effective.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 mins ago - World

Nearly the whole world considers Biden president-elect

Data: Axios research; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

With China belatedly congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory on Friday, the list of countries still declining to acknowledge Biden's victory is getting very short.

State of play: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Russia's Vladimir Putin are among the very few world leaders who say they're waiting for President Trump's legal challenges to play out. North Korea's Kim Jong-un is in a slightly larger group — those who've declined to comment on the results either way.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump wins North Carolina

Trump campaigning in North Carolina. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

President Trump has won North Carolina, an important swing state in the race for the White House, AP projects.

The big picture: The call comes a week and a half after Election Day. North Carolina carries 15 electoral votes, giving Trump a total of 232 as of Friday. He won North Carolina by 3.6% in 2016. Sen. Thom Tillis (R) won re-election against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, AP projected earlier this week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide.
  2. Politics: More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantineAlito criticizes state and local coronavirus restrictions — Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — Ticketmaster's digital health pass to battle coronavirus could be a model for airlines.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: Ivy League cancels winter sports season.
