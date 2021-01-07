Senate rejects GOP challenge to Pennsylvania electoral vote

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Caroline Brehman/Getty Images
The Senate in the wee hours of Thursday morning voted 92-7 against an objection made in joint session to certifying the Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes. The House is still debating the challenge.
Why it matters: Prior to Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol, over a dozen senators said they would object to certifying some states' results. But multiple senators have since withdrawn their support for those objections.
- The House and Senate voted down an objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process Wednesday night.
- House Republicans' objections to the electoral votes of Georgia, Michigan and Nevada failed to receive Senate support in joint session, meaning they could not be debated.
The bottom line: Electoral College votes are counted state-by-state and in alphabetical order.
- Pennsylvania is expected to be the last state to receive an objection with joint support.