Senate rejects GOP challenge to Pennsylvania electoral vote

Photo: Caroline Brehman/Getty Images

The Senate in the wee hours of Thursday morning voted 92-7 against an objection made in joint session to certifying the Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes. The House is still debating the challenge.

Why it matters: Prior to Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol, over a dozen senators said they would object to certifying some states' results. But multiple senators have since withdrawn their support for those objections.

  • The House and Senate voted down an objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process Wednesday night.
  • House Republicans' objections to the electoral votes of Georgia, Michigan and Nevada failed to receive Senate support in joint session, meaning they could not be debated.

The bottom line: Electoral College votes are counted state-by-state and in alphabetical order.

  • Pennsylvania is expected to be the last state to receive an objection with joint support.

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Your guide to Congress' certification of Biden's win

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's no doubt about the outcome — Congress will ratify Joe Biden's election win and he'll be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but that won't stop today's political theater that may drag late into the night.

  • Here's our guide to watching the certification debate, with input from legislative aides, historians, election experts and Axios' Ursula Perano.
Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Cruz to object to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes

Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will object to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes on Wednesday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Cruz is one of 13 senators who have threatened to object to President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory. Arizona is at least the third state whose certification Republican lawmakers plan to challenge.

Kadia Goba
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans object to Electoral College certification

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans objected to certifying the Electoral College count on Wednesday in a final effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: President Trump and his allies have no other path to change the election and are relying on this last ditch effort that will ultimately confirm Joe Biden as the next president.

