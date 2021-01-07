Senate rejects GOP challenge to Pennsylvania electoral vote

The Senate in the wee hours of Thursday morning voted 92-7 against an objection made in joint session to certifying the Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes. The House is still debating the challenge.

Why it matters: Prior to Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol, over a dozen senators said they would object to certifying some states' results. But multiple senators have since withdrawn their support for those objections.

The House and Senate voted down an objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process Wednesday night.

House Republicans' objections to the electoral votes of Georgia, Michigan and Nevada failed to receive Senate support in joint session, meaning they could not be debated.

The bottom line: Electoral College votes are counted state-by-state and in alphabetical order.