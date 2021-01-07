Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Senate rejects first Ted Cruz objection to Electoral College certification

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday voted down Sen. Ted Cruz's first objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process.

Why it matters: More than a dozen senators said before Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol that they’d object, but only six ended up voting yes. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) joined Cruz in objecting.

The big picture: The House and Senate went into an extended recess on Wednesday after a "March for Trump" mob invaded the Capitol building, prompting mass evacuations of lawmakers, staff and members of the press.

  • Both chambers have now reconvened and are continuing the certification process.
  • States are certified in alphabetical order — with Arizona being the first battleground brought to the floor.

Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Cruz to object to certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes

Photo: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will object to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College votes on Wednesday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Cruz is one of 13 senators who have threatened to object to President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory. Arizona is at least the third state whose certification Republican lawmakers plan to challenge.

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Your guide to Congress' certification of Biden's win

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's no doubt about the outcome — Congress will ratify Joe Biden's election win and he'll be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but that won't stop today's political theater that may drag late into the night.

  • Here's our guide to watching the certification debate, with input from legislative aides, historians, election experts and Axios' Ursula Perano.
Orion Rummler
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, House members and members of the media were evacuated to undisclosed locations following the incident, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi connected with her caucus from a secure location, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) told C-SPAN.

