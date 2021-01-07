Senate rejects first Ted Cruz objection to Electoral College certification

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The Senate on Wednesday voted down Sen. Ted Cruz's first objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process.
Why it matters: More than a dozen senators said before Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol that they’d object, but only six ended up voting yes. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) joined Cruz in objecting.
The big picture: The House and Senate went into an extended recess on Wednesday after a "March for Trump" mob invaded the Capitol building, prompting mass evacuations of lawmakers, staff and members of the press.
- Both chambers have now reconvened and are continuing the certification process.
- States are certified in alphabetical order — with Arizona being the first battleground brought to the floor.