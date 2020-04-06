Vice President Mike Pence told a news briefing Sunday hydroxychloroquine will be used in a 3,000-person study at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit to test the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug in treating novel coronavirus patients.

Why it matters: President Trump has touted the drug as a potential game-changer, but there's no conclusive proof that it works in COVID-19 cases, per National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci. The trial will be "the first major, definitive study in healthcare workers and first responders of hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medication," noted study organizer William O’Neill, an interventional cardiologist and researcher with Henry Ford Health System, in a statement.

Go deeper: Inside the epic White House fight over hydroxychloroquine