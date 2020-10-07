2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to target Biden on terrorism, hostages in VP debate

Photo: David T. Foster III/Pool/Getty Images

Mike Pence's guest list for Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City will include the parents of murdered ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller, two senior administration officials with direct knowledge tell Axios.

Why it matters: The decision sheds light on Pence's strategy to target Joe Biden. Mueller's parents, Carl and Marsha, gave perhaps the most heart-wrenching speech of the Republican National Convention. But their remarks were also politically brutal, with Carl Mueller directly blaming the Obama-Biden administration for hiding behind policy and failing to save his daughter's life.

  • The Muellers praised President Trump for authorizing the mission to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — a mission named to honor Kayla — and Carl even went so far as to say he thought "if Donald Trump had been president when Kayla was captured, she would be here today."

The state of play: One of the sources said they "can't think of a more fitting day to tell Kayla's story" than the day news broke of the transportation to the U.S. of two British ISIS prisoners, who comprise half of a terrorist cell known as "the Beatles."

  • They will face federal charges for allegedly torturing and beheading Western hostages.
  • A Justice Department press release said the two men "engaged in a prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence" against American hostages, including Mueller and journalist James Foley.

Between the lines: With Kamala Harris set to indict the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Pence will try to move the conversation onto more favorable terrain.

Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 ISIS fighters charged for killing U.S. and British hostages

Attorney General Bill Barr on Aug. 4 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two ISIS fighters believed to be responsible for the 2014 execution of American journalist James Foley and other U.S. and British hostages face eight felony offenses in an indictment unveiled by the Justice Department on Wednesday, including conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside of the country.

What's next: The defendants are being flown to the U.S. and are expected to make their first appearance in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, Zach Terwilliger, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said on Wednesday.

Axios
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 35,980,287— Total deaths: 1,052,193 — Total recoveries: 25,031,622Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 7,533,976 — Total deaths: 211,492 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 110,226,302Map.
  3. Health: The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures.
  4. Politics: White House physician says Trump has been "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection
  5. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges
  6. Energy: COVID-19 will mean higher winter energy bills.
  7. Poll: Trust in science rose during the pandemic.
Orion Rummler
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection

A U.S. Marine stands guard outside the West Wing, indicating that President Trump is in the Oval Office, on Oct. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump went to the Oval Office on Wednesday to receive a briefing on coronavirus stimulus and Hurricane Delta, White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern confirmed to reporters.

Why it matters: White House aides had advised Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected with the coronavirus, following his positive test and hospitalization last week. The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.

