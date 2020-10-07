1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

2 ISIS fighters charged for killing U.S. and British hostages

Attorney General Bill Barr on Aug. 4 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Two ISIS fighters believed to be responsible for the 2014 execution of American journalist James Foley and other U.S. and British hostages face eight felony offenses in an indictment unveiled by the Justice Department on Wednesday, including conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside of the country.

What's next: The defendants are being flown to the U.S. and are expected to make their first appearance in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, Zach Terwilliger, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said on Wednesday.

Details: Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, two of four British militants in an ISIS cell also known as "The Beatles," face a maximum sentence of life in prison for each felony count.

  • They are charged with: Conspiracy committee hostage taking resulting in death, hostage taking resulting in death — one count per hostage — conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside of the country, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists in the from of murder and hostage taking, and providing support to a terror organization.
  • Kotey and Elsheikh both grew up in the U.K., where they were radicalized before joining a hostage-taking scheme that allegedly took American, European and Asian citizens from approximately 2012 to 2015, Terwilliger said, citing the DOJ's indictment.
  • American citizens, and others allegedly taken by the ISIS cell, were reportedly subjected to mock executions, shocks by electric taser and beatings, and they were forced to witness murder, Terwilliger said, including beheadings that were released on the internet. One U.S. citizen, Kayla Mueller, was allegedly sexually assaulted while taken hostage, he said.
  • The Justice Department is not pursuing the death penalty, officials said at Wednesday's press conference.

What they're saying: "James, Peter, Kayla and Steven were kidnapped, tortured, beaten, starved, and murdered by members of the Islamic State in Syria. Now our families can pursue accountability for these crimes against our children in a U.S. court," the families of Foley, Peter Kassig, Mueller and Steven Sotloff said in a press release through the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
50 mins ago - World

Russia eyes far-right U.S. social media networks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Russian troll farm central to Moscow's 2016 U.S. election interference campaign appears to be behind a new operation targeting U.S. voters on Gab and Parler, social media platforms favored by the far right.

Why it matters: The shift by Russia's Internet Research Agency to more marginal platforms may signal that the techniques and strategies that paid off for Russia in 2016 are seeing declining returns. If Moscow is trying to influence a broad swath of U.S. voters, being relegated to platforms unknown to 99% of Americans simply won’t get the job done.

Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court says Trump must turn over tax records

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled in favor of a lower court decision that would force President Trump to comply with a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for eight years of his financial records.

What's next: Trump is expected to attempt appealing the decision in the Supreme Court, per the New York Times, although Vance has agreed to not enforce a subpoena for 12 days as long as the president's lawyers move quickly.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
2 hours ago - Science

Gene editing pioneers win Nobel Prize in chemistry

Biochemist Jennifer Doudna (left) and microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier in 2016. Photo: Alexander Heinl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their work developing the gene-editing tool CRISPR.

Why it matters: Gene editing could transform biology and medicine with its wide-ranging applications for understanding and treating disease, optimizing crops and eradicating pests. But its potential use in treating human diseases by changing genes that can be inherited raises major ethical questions that will challenge scientists for decades.

