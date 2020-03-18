Pence asks hospitals to delay elective procedures amid coronavirus pressure

Vice President Pence said during a White House press conference Wednesday that hospitals should move to delay elective procedures, as the nation's medical system scrambles to deal with those sickened by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: His request comes as states have already reported inadequate supplies of protective gear for health care workers — and as the country faces a potential severe shortage of hospital beds as the outbreak worsens.

What he said:

"We are again today asking every American and our medical community leaders and hospitals to partner with us in delaying elective procedures across the country in our health care system to ensure that medical supplies and medical capacity go where they're needed most."

The big picture: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked the same over the weekend.

Some hospitals already started canceling or postponing elective surgeries, MarketWatch writes.

President Trump announced new measures the administration is taking to combat the spread of the virus at the briefing: