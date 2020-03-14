U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries as the coronavirus spreads.

What Adams is saying: "Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve! Each elective surgery you do: 1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE stores 3) Taxes personnel who may be needed for #COVIDー19 response," Adams tweeted on Saturday morning.

The state of play: Some hospitals already had started canceling or postponing elective surgeries, MarketWatch writes.

UCSF Health hospitals are postponing up to 7,000 appointments a day, per MarketWatch.

Doctors have noted high risk or elderly patients are currently canceling elective surgeries, such as knee replacements, that require general anesthesia, Modern Healthcare reports.

Go deeper: Coronavirus updates: House passes coronavirus emergency aid package