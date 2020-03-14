53 mins ago - Health

Surgeon General asks hospitals to stop elective surgeries

Rashaan Ayesh

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries as the coronavirus spreads.

What Adams is saying: "Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve! Each elective surgery you do: 1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE stores 3) Taxes personnel who may be needed for #COVIDー19 response," Adams tweeted on Saturday morning.

The state of play: Some hospitals already had started canceling or postponing elective surgeries, MarketWatch writes.

  • UCSF Health hospitals are postponing up to 7,000 appointments a day, per MarketWatch.
  • Doctors have noted high risk or elderly patients are currently canceling elective surgeries, such as knee replacements, that require general anesthesia, Modern Healthcare reports.

Go deeper: Coronavirus updates: House passes coronavirus emergency aid package

Go deeper

Bob Herman

The coronavirus outbreak is delaying surgeries in China

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The novel coronavirus has put a halt to pretty much every health-related activity in parts of China, including elective surgeries like hip and knee replacements.

Between the lines: Medical device companies are starting to forecast large sales declines in their Chinese markets because people are staying at home.

Go deeperArrowFeb 21, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Hospitals' next steps for coronavirus influx

Hospitals are dusting off their pandemic preparedness plans in anticipation of overcrowded waiting rooms and supply shortages as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The big picture: Hospitals are preparing for tens of millions of cases and millions of hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union"

Cities around the country should start preparing for more cases of coronavirus and think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Why it matters: Adams said the country is moving away from trying to contain the virus to a "mitigation phase," meaning it is now spreading within communities and that people who have no recent travel history are contacting it.

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Health