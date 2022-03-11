Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S. will revoke Russia's "most favored nation" trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a news conference on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is set to lift the status in coordination with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, meaning those countries can raise tariffs on Russian imports to further inflict economic damage in retaliation for the invasion, according to AP.

The White House said President Biden would speak Friday morning to announce "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

The big picture: Congress must pass legislation to remove Russia's permanent normal trade relations with the U.S., though lawmakers in the House and Senate have signaled they are ready to act, according to Reuters.

The status removal comes on top of a U.S. ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports, technology exports to the country, and sanctions on several Russian banks, oligarchs and businesses.

EU and NATO countries have also raised similar sanctions against Russia.

Congress is pursuing additional legislation that would in part direct the U.S. trade representative to "use the voice and influence" of the U.S. to push for Russia to be suspended from the World Trade Organization.

What's happening: Russia's economy is already suffering from the economic sanctions, with the International Monetary Fund predicting that it will fall into a "deep recession" this year.

Go deeper: Global banks reveal billions in potential Russia-linked losses

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.