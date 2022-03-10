House votes to sanction Russia, ban energy imports over Ukraine invasion
The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to sanction Russia for invading Ukraine.
Driving the news: The vote was overwhelmingly bipartisan, passing 414-17 and marks the first time since Russia began amassing troops on the Ukrainian border that either chamber of Congress has moved on a sanctions package.
- The vote bodes well for the bill's chances in the Senate, where it needs some GOP support to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold.
The details: The bill includes a ban on Russian energy imports and allows the Biden administration to sanction Russian officials implicated in human rights abuses.
- It also directs the U.S. trade representative to "use the voice and influence" of the U.S. to push for Russia to be suspended from the World Trade Organization.
The backdrop: Lawmakers in both parties were left grumbling when the White House intervened to gut key provisions of the bill.
- The original bipartisan deal, struck by committee leaders in both chambers, would have empowered the U.S. to raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus.
- The White House also undercut the bill's embargo of Russian oil products by making that move themselves on Tuesday.