13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: Trump's behavior at debate is "what keeps me up at night"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press briefing Thursday that President Trump's comments about the far-right Proud Boys and his refusal to commit to accepting the election results at the presidential debate are the kinds of things that keep her up at night.

The big picture: Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress called for Trump to explicitly condemn white supremacist and far-right extremists after his comments sparked outrage. On Wednesday, Trump denied knowing the group and said he has "always denounced any form" of white supremacism.

What she's saying: "As speaker over time, people have said to me, 'What keeps you up at night?' The night of the debate, you saw what keeps me up at night," Pelosi told reporters.

  • "To see a president of the United States in a debate with a potential president of the United States, refuse to condemn white supremacists, refuse to commit to a peaceful transfer of government, to ignore the climate crisis as our country is burning and our coasts are hit by fierce storms, to be there to crush the Affordable Care Act instead of crushing the virus."
  • "What keeps me at night is what we saw is authenticity on both sides of the stage. The president authentically a bully, Joe Biden authentically a decent person who cares about America's working families."

Go deeper: Trump's debate cleanup

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden condemns Proud Boys: "Cease and desist"

Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that his message to all white supremacist groups is to "cease and desist. That’s not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans."

Driving the news: President Trump was asked specifically about the far-right group Proud Boys at the debate Tuesday night, and rather than condemning them, the president said, "Proud Boys: Stand back and standby."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenAlexi McCammondHans Nichols
Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

Photo: Morry Gash/Pool via Getty Images

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott says Trump "misspoke" when he told Proud Boys to "stand by"

Photo: Bonnie Cash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters on Wednesday that he believes President Trump "misspoke" when he told the far-right "Proud Boys" group to "stand back and stand by" in response to a question about condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate.

Catch up quick: Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump on Tuesday, "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" Trump asked who specifically he should condemn, and then responded, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow