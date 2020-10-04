23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says she's receiving Trump health updates through the media, not briefings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday she is receiving health updates on President Trump, who is in the hospital with the coronavirus, through the media and not through official briefings or contact with the White House.

Why it matters: Pelosi is second in the line of succession behind Vice President Mike Pence.

  • The media have played a significant role in bringing to light the negligence of White House officials in containing the coronavirus, as well as in making sense of the confusing narrative coming from the Trump administration surrounding the president's health.

What she's saying: "We're getting our information the way everyone else is, in the media," Pelosi told CBS' "Face the Nation."

  • "But in terms of the succession, that's an ongoing process. Sadly at this time it comes to the forefront," she added.
  • "We pray for his good health, he speedy recovery. But I hope it will be a signal that we really have to do better in preventing the spread of this virus."
  • "We wouldn't pray if we didn't believe there was a chance that there could be an answer. And so I pray that in addition to his health, that the president's heart will be open to the millions of people who have bee affected, the hundreds of thousands of families that have suffered a death, and also to recognize that a preponderance of the impact of the virus in communities of color that maybe don't have the kind of access to care that the president or the rest of us have."

Worth noting: The Constitution establishes a chain for who becomes "acting president" if the president is incapacitated — but even in the unlikely event that Trump and Pence both fell ill from the coronavirus, many responsibilities could be delegated to White House staff before they'd turn to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • "Actual succession under the 25th Amendment only kicks in with an effective vacancy due to death or complete incapacity," according to Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University.
  • Pence has tested negative for coronavirus.

Updated 14 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Ursula Perano, Sam Baker
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump gives coronavirus update: "I'm starting to feel good"

A photo released by the White House of President Trump working in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday, after testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House

The White House released images Saturday night of President Trump working from the Walter Reed Medical Center, hours after a video message was posted from his Twitter account in which he said he's "starting to feel good."

Why it matters: There have been conflicting reports on the state of Trump's health since it was announced Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The timeline on when he fell ill is also unclear.

