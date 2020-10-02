13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What happens if Trump and Pence become incapacitated

Trump and Pence on the first day of the Republican convention. Photo: David T. Foster III-Pool/Getty Images

The Constitution establishes a chain for who becomes "acting president" if the president is incapacitated — but even if President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both fell ill from the coronavirus, many responsibilities could be delegated to White House staff before they'd turn to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: It's highly unlikely, but given Trump's positive COVID-19 test, there's a protocol under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution for Trump to temporarily cede authorities to Pence.

  • If Pence is incapacitated, the power could pass to the speaker of the House of Representatives, a Democrat and one of the administration's fiercest foes.

Be smart: Pence tested negative for the virus again this morning. And the president himself could feel very sick and still be able to continue doing his job.

What they're saying: "If both the President and Vice President are very sick but functioning, they can delegate decisions to subordinates," said Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University.

  • "Actual succession under the 25th Amendment only kicks in with an effective vacancy due to death or complete incapacity."
  • Section 3 has been invoked three times since its adoption in 1967 — all for short-term medical procedures. Ronald Reagan invoked it once, and George W. Bush did it twice.

How it works: The president could send written notification to the Speaker of the House and Senate's president pro tempore that he is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," thereby making the vice president the acting president.

  • When the president decides that he's fit to assume duties again, he would send another "written declaration to the contrary" to the two congressional leaders, and he's automatically president again.
  • In July 2007, Vice President Dick Cheney served as acting president for a little more than two hours after Bush wrote this letter, before he underwent a colonoscopy.

Between the lines: Section 4 of the 25th Amendment lays out a process if the vice president and a majority of the cabinet needed to declare that the president is incapacitated.

  • While a provocative topic, Section 4 has never been invoked. Were there a dispute between the president and vice president over capacity to serve, it would come down to a two-thirds vote of Congress.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Sep 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot said on Tuesday he would vote for Joe Biden over Trump, citing the Democratic nominee's character.

Why it matters: Racicot, who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee, joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!