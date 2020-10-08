1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi to introduce bill to assess president's mental, physical capacity for office

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with Rep. Frank Pallone during a press conference on Oct. 8. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will introduce legislation on Friday to establish a 25th Amendment commission to assess the president's mental and physical capacity to hold office, according to a news release.

Why it matters: The legislation, coming as Trump is still recovering from COVID-19, is largely symbolic as it is highly unlikely the Republican-majority Senate will even consider the bill.

  • The commission would be established under the 25th Amendment, which enables "Congress to help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government," the news release states.

Worth noting: Raskin sponsored a similar bill in 2017, which called for a commission made up of doctors and psychiatrists to determine "whether the president is mentally or physically unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office."

6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she would not agree to a standalone bill to assist the airline industry without a broader relief package that addresses public health, unemployment, and aid for state and local governments.

Why it matters: Despite Trump formally ending bipartisan negotiations for stimulus legislation via tweet on Tuesday, the president and his White House representatives were still hoping for a standalone airline bailout.

Updated Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection

A U.S. Marine stands guard outside the West Wing, indicating that President Trump is in the Oval Office, on Oct. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump went to the Oval Office on Wednesday to receive a briefing on coronavirus stimulus and Hurricane Delta, White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern confirmed to reporters.

Why it matters: White House aides had advised Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected with the coronavirus, following his positive test and hospitalization last week. The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.

