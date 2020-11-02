Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pelosi on Trump's election-night plans: "We’re ready for it all"

Photo by Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told HuffPost in an interview that "we're ready for it all" in the face of a contested election and an unpredictable President Trump.

Why it matters: Whether Trump attempts to claim an early victory, as Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports, or refuses a peaceful transition, Pelosi's team of lawyers, constitutional experts and institutions has a plan, she said on Friday.

What they're saying: The House speaker was clear that she would pursue action should Trump declare victory on election night while millions of people’s votes remain uncounted, calling it "unconstitutional."

  • “We have been prepared for the worst for a long time because what we have seen is the worst on the part of this president in terms of his disrespect for the Constitution, his disregard of free will of the people and his stooping to any level for his own reelection," Pelosi said.
  • She added that the Trump campaign has essentially telegraphed its plan to stop votes from being fully counted: "We knew that it was in their playbook ... to scare people off from voting. So again, when they made it known, they made it easier for us to counter.”
  • Attorneys with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Republicans and former Attorney General Eric Holder have worked with Pelosi for months to prepare for the election, she told HuffPost.

The big picture: The president has repeatedly made attempts to delegitimize the election, claiming mail-in voting fraud, using voter intimidation tactics and pursuing legal challenges to prevent states from counting absentee ballots received after Election Day.

  • Millions of absentee ballots could take days, if not weeks, to count. Both Republican and Democratic secretaries of state have stressed in recent days that elections are never called on election night.
  • Joe Biden's campaign echoed Pelosi's warnings on Monday, with campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon telling reporters: “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night."

The other side: Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, claimed on Monday that Democrats are trying to "delegitimize" Election Day results by pushing to count ballots past state deadlines.

  • A Trump adviser also falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would "steal" electoral votes after election night, despite the fact that electoral votes aren't awarded until December.

The bottom line: “Don’t panic. Be confident. We will make sure that we will have a fair count,″ Pelosi told HuffPost.

Orion Rummler
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Fadel Allassan
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania secretary of state: "Elections have never been called on election night"

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded viewers on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "elections have never been called on election night," because service members overseas have until a week after Election Day to cast ballots in certain states.

The state of play: Boockvar said the state's election results will likely take longer to come in than usual, after anchor Chuck Todd noted that some counties in Pennsylvania will not begin counting mail-in ballots until the Wednesday after Election Day.

