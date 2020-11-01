Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pennsylvania secretary of state: "Elections have never been called on election night"

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded viewers on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "elections have never been called on election night," because service members overseas have until a week after Election Day to cast ballots in certain states.

The state of play: Boockvar said the state's election results will likely take longer to come in than usual, after anchor Chuck Todd noted that some counties in Pennsylvania will not begin counting mail-in ballots until the Wednesday after Election Day.

  • Boockvar said she expects the final count, including mail-in and absentee ballots "to be counted within a matter of days"after Election Day.

Why it matters: President Trump has tried to cast doubt over election results that are come in after Tuesday night, tweeting "The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later!"

  • But, but, but: "Americans are accustomed to knowing who won on election night because news organizations project winners based on partial counts, not because the counting is actually completed that quickly," The New York Times notes.

Be smart: Boockvar reassured voters that mail-in ballots will be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day, and received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

  • "Ignore the lawsuits, ignore the hype. Get your ballots in today."

Ursula Perano
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The massive early vote

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Saturday had already reached 65.5% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Axios
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cities board up, activists mobilize ahead of Election Day

Workers board up Walgreens on U Street NW in D.C. yesterday. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Ahead of Election Day, activists in the nation's capital are training demonstrators, forming rapid-reaction teams and organizing events that are expected to draw large crowds, AP's Ashraf Khalil reports.

The state of play: Multiple groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC are planning an eight-hour event at Black Lives Matter Plaza, one block from the White House. It will include a giant screen showing election results, DJs and performances by bands playing go-go music.

Ursula Perano
Oct 31, 2020 - Economy & Business

Retailers batten storefronts in anticipation of election turmoil

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Retailers across the U.S. are boarding up their storefronts and tightening security ahead of predicted unrest in response to next week's election.

The big picture: Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year resulted in more than $1 billion worth of property damage. This time around businesses are hoping to avoid the same outcome if election results spark activism or conflict.

