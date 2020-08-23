House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.
Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.
- At the Democratic National Convention last week, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory."
- Former President Barack Obama warned Americans in his address not to let Trump "take away your democracy," and he said the president has threatened democratic institutions "like never before."
What she's saying: Pelosi accused Trump and Republicans of "undermining the integrity of our election" by straining the U.S. Postal Service and ignoring Russian interference.
- "But that doesn't mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it's to tie up the Postal Service so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, not having to choose between their health and their vote," she added.
- "It isn't a question of accepting the result. The question is making sure the public knows that they must vote, they must have a plan to vote, they must vote early because their playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country."