House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.

At the Democratic National Convention last week, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory."

Former President Barack Obama warned Americans in his address not to let Trump "take away your democracy," and he said the president has threatened democratic institutions "like never before."

What she's saying: Pelosi accused Trump and Republicans of "undermining the integrity of our election" by straining the U.S. Postal Service and ignoring Russian interference.