Pelosi says "of course" she would accept election results if Trump wins

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.

  • At the Democratic National Convention last week, Hillary Clinton called for voters to turn out for Joe Biden in "overwhelming" numbers so that Trump can't "sneak or steal his way to victory."
  • Former President Barack Obama warned Americans in his address not to let Trump "take away your democracy," and he said the president has threatened democratic institutions "like never before."

What she's saying: Pelosi accused Trump and Republicans of "undermining the integrity of our election" by straining the U.S. Postal Service and ignoring Russian interference.

  • "But that doesn't mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it's to tie up the Postal Service so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, not having to choose between their health and their vote," she added.
  • "It isn't a question of accepting the result. The question is making sure the public knows that they must vote, they must have a plan to vote, they must vote early because their playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country."

Ursula Perano
Postal Service forms oversight panel for mail-in voting

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service's governing board is developing a bipartisan Election Mail Committee to oversee mail-in voting processes amid scrutiny over the Trump administration's attempts to thwart mail-in ballots in this November's general election.

The big picture: Social distancing brought on by the pandemic is expected to spur a surge in mail-in voting this election cycle. But President Trump has vowed to block pandemic stimulus funds for mail-in voting and USPS. The president claims voting by mail is susceptible to fraud — contradicting the longstanding history and widespread use of the practice.

Alayna TreeneOrion Rummler
House passes bill to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes

Protesters hold a "Save the Post Office" demonstration outside a USPS building in Los Angeles, California, on August 22. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The House voted 257-150 on Saturday to give the U.S. Postal Service $25 billion and reverse operational changes made during widespread mail delays. 26 Republicans supported the measure, but the bill is unlikely to move forward after a White House veto threat.

Why it matters: More Americans than ever are expected to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, but on-time delivery for priority and first class mail has continued to drop since early July.

Orion Rummler
Carter Center weighs launching transparency campaign for U.S. elections

Jimmy Carter speaks to a Baptist congregation in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

David Caroll, leader of the Carter Center's project to promote democracy in international elections, told the U.K.'s Independent on Friday that the center is weighing "direct engagement" on "U.S. election issues" for the first time.

Why it matters: Six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, alleging recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service were "unlawful" and designed to impede efforts to conduct "free and fair elections."

