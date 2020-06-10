23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests that Confederate statues be removed from Capitol building

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library on Wednesday requesting that the panel remove 11 Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection.

The latest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, responded in a statement that she agrees that "these symbols of cruelty and bigotry" be "expediently" removed from the halls of the Capitol. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the committee chair, has not yet responded.

Why it matters: Pelosi's request comes as Black Lives Matter protests have sparked the removal of Confederate monuments across the nation and renewed a debate about the place of Confederate iconography in U.S. institutions. President Trump said earlier Wednesday that he would "not even consider" renaming military bases named for Confederate leaders.

What they're saying:

“[T]he halls of Congress are the very heart of our democracy.  The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation.  Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals.  Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage.  They must be removed.”
“Let us lead by example. To this end, I request the Joint Committee on the Library direct the Architect of the Capitol to immediately take steps to remove these 11 statues from display in the United States Capitol.”
— Speaker Pelosi

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images

Protests against police violence and racism have sharpened the focus of a long-standing debate about the place for and relevance of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

What's happening: In some cities, monuments have become a hub for demonstrations, while others have been vandalized or toppled by protesters. In some instances, government officials have ordered them to be removed altogether.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 27 mins ago - World

Zoom closed account of U.S.-based Chinese activist “to comply with local law”

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The U.S. video-conferencing company Zoom closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre, Axios has learned.

  • Why it matters: Zoom has faced growing scrutiny over security concerns and its ties to China.

Update: A Zoom spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the account had been closed "to comply with local law" and said it had now been re-activated.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
33 mins ago - Technology

Amazon to halt police use of its facial recognition technology for one year

Amazon logistics center on April 21 in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Amazon announced on Wednesday it would stop supplying U.S. police officers with its facial recognition technology for one year amid a nationwide push for police reform.

What they're saying: "We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow