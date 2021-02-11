Pelosi to introduce bill to give Capitol Police the Congressional Gold Medal

Sign up for our daily briefing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday she's introducing legislation that would give Capitol Police officers the Congressional Gold Medal for fighting back a violent mob of insurrectionists on Jan 6.
Why it matters: Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died as a result of the attack on the Capitol when members of Congress were meeting to count and certify the Electoral College vote.
What they're saying: "We want to honor them in the best way we possibly can,” an emotional Pelosi said. "We will continue to do so beyond a medal, but in our hearts."
- "They are martyrs for our democracy," she added.
The big picture: During the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, managers released chilling new footage on Thursday of rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police, bashing through windows, storming the halls, and chanting the names of lawmakers.
- The new footage also showed Officer Eugene Goodman redirecting Sen. Mitt Romney away from the mob as they breached the Capitol.
- Goodman has been highlighted throughout the impeachment trial as one officer who singularly steered the mob from the Senate chambers toward other Capitol Police officers, likely saving lives.