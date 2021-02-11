Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Pelosi to introduce bill to give Capitol Police the Congressional Gold Medal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday she's introducing legislation that would give Capitol Police officers the Congressional Gold Medal for fighting back a violent mob of insurrectionists on Jan 6.

Why it matters: Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died as a result of the attack on the Capitol when members of Congress were meeting to count and certify the Electoral College vote.

What they're saying: "We want to honor them in the best way we possibly can,” an emotional Pelosi said. "We will continue to do so beyond a medal, but in our hearts."

  • "They are martyrs for our democracy," she added.

The big picture: During the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, managers released chilling new footage on Thursday of rioters confronting U.S. Capitol Police, bashing through windows, storming the halls, and chanting the names of lawmakers.

  • The new footage also showed Officer Eugene Goodman redirecting Sen. Mitt Romney away from the mob as they breached the Capitol.
  • Goodman has been highlighted throughout the impeachment trial as one officer who singularly steered the mob from the Senate chambers toward other Capitol Police officers, likely saving lives.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New Capitol siege footage shows officer Eugene Goodman saving Romney from mob

New footage of the Capitol siege released by House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.

Why it matters: Previously unreleased footage shown during former President Trump's second impeachment trial underscores the violence and heroics on display as the Capitol was breached by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneUrsula PeranoZachary Basu
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 2: House managers air unseen riot footage

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on January 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House impeachment managers began presenting their prosecution of former President Trump on Wednesday, laying out their evidence — including previously unseen Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection — before a divided Senate.

The big picture: One by one, managers detailed how Trump laid the groundwork for his supporters to believe "the big lie" — that the election would be stolen — for months leading up to the attack. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) called Trump's false claims "the drumbeat being used to inspire, instigate, and ignite them," stressing that the incitement didn't just begin with the president's speech on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Glen JohnsonAlayna Treene
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers pressure Republicans with new evidence

Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic House delegate who represents the Virgin Islands, delivers her impeachment presentation. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

House impeachment managers Wednesday used previously unseen security video, unheard police radio calls and undisclosed facts to try to shock Senate jurors into a conviction in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: We were on the ground with senators throughout the Jan. 6 insurrection. Everyone was isolated from the activity on that day. On Wednesday, the senators sat in their own chamber, audio booming like a movie theater, seeing the danger that nearly engulfed them. A nation of constituents watched along at home.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow