House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she's still hopeful of reaching an agreement on President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he wouldn't support the bill.
What she's saying: The Democrats' "work For The People demands that we stay at the table to pass the Build Back Better Act," Pelosi said in a "Dear Colleague" letter on Sunday night, which did not name Manchin.
- "While it is disappointing that we may not have a law by the end of the year, we are hopeful that we will soon reach agreement so that this vital legislation can pass as soon as possible next year," Pelosi continued.
- She pointed to "historic achievements on infrastructure," with Biden signing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law last month, and the American Rescue Plan — the COVID-19 stimulus package enacted in March.
- "And now, we intend to Build Back Better and enshrine President Biden’s spectacular vision for the future into law," Pelosi added.
The big picture: Manchin's comments on the conservative-leaning "Fox News Sunday" that he would not support the Build Back Better Act ended hopes of passing the $1.75 trillion spending package this year.
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Manchin's comments were a "breach of his commitments to the president and the senator's colleagues in the House and Senate." Progressives also denounced Manchin's move.
