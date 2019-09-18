House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told "Mad Money on CNBC" Tuesday Democrats should focus on making improvements to the Affordable Care Act instead of pushing to introduce "Medicare for All."

Why it matters: The Medicare for All bill from Sen. Bernie Sanders has 16 co-sponsors, including several other 2020 Democrats. Other Democratic candidates support versions of the bill. Pelosi's health-care comments seem more in line with 2020 front-runner Joe Biden, whose policies involve improving the Affordable Care Act.