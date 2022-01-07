Sign up for our daily briefing

COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine

Erin Doherty

A medical worker puts on a mask before entering a negative pressure room with a COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward at UMass Memorial Medical Center on Jan. 4. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Hospitalizations of children under 5 have reached their highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AP reports.

Why it matters: Children under 5 are the only age group ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, highlighting the need for those that are eligible to get vaccinated to protect young children, according to Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per AP.

Driving the news: The hospitalization rate in children under 5 reached more than 4 in 100,000 since mid-December, compared to about 1 per 100,000 hospitalizations for children ages 5 to 17, per AP.

  • Additionally, at least nine states have reported record numbers of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations, including Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., according to an NBC News analysis.
  • The number of pediatric hospitalizations includes those who are admitted because of COVID-19 and those that are admitted for other reasons but test positive for the virus, Walensky said.

The big picture: The data come as pediatric vaccinations remain low. Just over 50% of children ages 12 to 18 are fully vaccinated and only 16% of those 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, per AP.

  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci last week encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent "avoidable" hospitalization in an interview on NewsNation's "Morning in America."
  • "Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in our hospitals from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them," Fauci said.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Photo: Martin Galindo/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has signed off on a Food and Drug Administration recommendation that those who received the Moderna vaccine get a booster five months after their second shot instead of six, a CDC spokesperson said Friday.

Driving the news: The move comes just days after the FDA and the CDC made a similar recommendation for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron — COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands — Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month."
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Bob Herman
12 hours ago - Health

COVID tests and vaccines lift Walgreens' profits

Walgreens administered 56 million COVID shots in 2021. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Walgreens increased profit projections for the rest of its fiscal year due to surging demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, drive-thru tests and vaccinations amid the latest outbreaks.

The big picture: Pharmacy chains continue to reap massive financial gains from the pandemic, as they often serve as the first place people go when they need a COVID test or vaccine.

