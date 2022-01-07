FDA shortens Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday recommended that those who received the Moderna vaccine get a booster five months after their second shot instead of six.

Driving the news: The move comes just days after the FDA and the CDC made a similar recommendation for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients.

What they're saying: "Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"Today’s action also brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available mRNA vaccines. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated — it’s never too late to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster."

