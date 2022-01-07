Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

FDA shortens Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Martin Galindo/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday recommended that those who received the Moderna vaccine get a booster five months after their second shot instead of six.

Driving the news: The move comes just days after the FDA and the CDC made a similar recommendation for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients.

What they're saying: "Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

  • "Today’s action also brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available mRNA vaccines. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated — it’s never too late to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster."

Go deeper: Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives — CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: NFL reportedly looking at AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl site — Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron —NCAA updates COVID-19 guidance for winter sports
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil IrwinCourtenay Brown
Updated 54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jobs need workers

Source: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

America's job recovery hit another hiccup last month.

  • Good news: Nearly everybody who wants a job is getting one.
  • Bad news: The number of people who want a job isn't rising very fast.

Why it matters: A shortage of workers is holding back job creation and America's recovery from the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why big financial firms are scooping up climate modeling companies

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Big ratings agencies such as Moody's and S&P Global, along with other financial firms, are vacuuming up companies specializing in modeling physical climate risks.

Driving the news: The latest consolidation in the "climate intelligence" space arrived this week with S&P's purchase of The Climate Service, a climate risk consulting firm. The Climate Service analyzes physical climate risks, including extreme temperatures, coastal flooding and water stress, along with so-called transition risks, including changing regulatory and market conditions.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow