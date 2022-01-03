Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds

Erin Doherty

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at an Oklahoma County Health Department Vaccine Clinic on Nov. 17. Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility on Monday to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Why it matters: The expansion comes as coronavirus cases soar to record numbers due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, raising concerns over hospitals' ability to respond to the anticipated deluge of patients.

Driving the news: The FDA also approved shortening the period people must wait between receiving a second shot and booster from six months to five months.

  • It also authorized booster shots for certain children aged 5 to 11 with immune deficiencies.

The big picture: More than 70% of people in the U.S. above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci last week encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent "avoidable" hospitalization and severe illness.

What they're saying: "Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement Monday.

  • “With the current wave of the omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing to in order to effectively fight COVID-19."

What to watch: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee is expected to meet this week to decide whether to endorse the FDA changes, according to the New York Times, which first reported on the expansion.

Fauci says child COVID hospitalizations "avoidable" with vaccine

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer promises vote on Senate rules changes by MLK day

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Photo: Sarah SIlbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats will use Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to propel their efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). He promised a vote on Senate reforms by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's monopoly gambit

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Monopolies cause inflation — so cracking down on monopolies will cause inflation to decline. That's the claim of the Biden administration, anyway.

Why it matters: It's very hard to find good-faith arguments on any side of this debate. But one thing is clear: The U.S. government is currently being broadly blamed for rapidly rising prices. If inflation does decline, for any reason, then it will surely claim credit.

Jennifer A. Kingson
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Eric Adams dials 911 on Day 1 as NYC mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is sworn in on Jan. 1. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

New York City's charismatic new mayor, Eric Adams, was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day, promising to bring a fresh set of eyes to a thankless job in a crime-ridden and COVID-weary town.

Why it matters: New York's urban problems — always a national bellwether — have spiraled during the pandemic. This tough-on-crime mayor, a longtime NYC police captain, vows to clean things up but has his hands full.

