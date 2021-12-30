Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci: Child COVID hospitalizations "avoidable" with vaccine

Erin Doherty

NIAID director Anthony Fauci on Thursday pleaded with parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent "avoidable" hospitalization in an interview on NewsNation's "Morning in America."

Driving the news: "Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in our hospitals from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them," Fauci said, adding: "that is avoidable."

  • "If you look at the number of children right now, going to the hospital who are in trouble getting seriously ill, you almost have to say it's the responsibility of the parent to protect their child," Fauci added.

The big picture: Fauci's remarks come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and an uptick in pediatric hospitalizations, likely driven in part by the Omicron variant.

  • Over the last four weeks, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 increased 52%, from 1,270 on Nov. 29 to 1,933 on Dec. 26, according to an NBC News analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data.
  • The states with the starkest increase in pediatric hospitalizations are Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, according to the NBC News analysis.
  • At least 77.9% of people above the age of five have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 66% are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

What he's saying: "All you have to do is go to any pediatric hospital right now, virtually anywhere in the country, and you see children there who are suffering, some even dying, who need not be in that situation if they were vaccinated," Fauci said.

Go deeper: Fauci: Data suggests Omicron less severe than Delta

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
23 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Data suggests Omicron less severe than Delta

Anthony Fauci waits for President Biden to arrive for a video call on COVID-19 response at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 27 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that "all indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron versus Delta," citing preliminary data during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

Driving the news: Fauci cited a working paper from the University of Edinburgh that suggests Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization compared to Delta, among other research.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks.
  2. Politics: Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge testing boost.
  5. World: India authorizes 2 vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
18 hours ago - Health

COVAX head: Focusing solely on COVID boosters is a "dangerous mistake"

Gavi alliance CEO Dr. Seth Berkley in 2016. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Seth Berkley, CEO of the Gavi vaccine alliance and head of the global COVAX initiative, wrote in Buzzfeed on Wednesday that focusing on COVID-19 booster shots alone to combat the recent wave of cases is a "dangerous mistake."

Driving the news: Berkley's op-ed comes at a time when the Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly — even among vaccinated people — and represents a majority of COVID-19 cases right now — 58.6%, according to the CDC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow