Fauci: Data suggests Omicron less severe than Delta

Erin Doherty

Anthony Fauci waits for President Biden to arrive for a video call on COVID-19 response at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 27 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that "all indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron versus Delta," citing preliminary data during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

Driving the news: Fauci cited a working paper from the University of Edinburgh that suggests Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization compared to Delta, among other research.

  • Fauci added that the "final conclusion about the level of severity in children remains to be determined," and warned that there will be more hospitalizations among children due to the rising number of infections.
  • "It is noteworthy, however, that many children are hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID, reflecting the high degree of penetrance of infection among the pediatric population," Fauci said.

What he's saying: Fauci cautioned that "it is difficult to determine what degree of lessened severity is due to pre-existing immunity or the intrinsically lower virulence of Omicron ... or a combination of both."

  • "We should not become complacent, since our hospital system could still be stressed in certain areas of the country," Fauci said.
  • "And so to repeat what we say so often and it deserves reemphasis, the risk of severe disease from any circulating variant, including Omicron, is much, much higher for the unvaccinated. And so, adults and children who are eligible, get vaccinated and vaccinated people, get boosted when eligible."

The big picture: Fauci's remarks come as COVID-19 cases are surging rapidly across the nation, largely due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

  • The current seven-day daily average is about 240,400 cases per day, about 60% higher than the previous week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
  • The seven day-average of hospitalizations is about 9,000 per day, a 14% increase over the previous week, which "could be due to the fact that hospitalizations tend to lag behind cases by about two weeks, but may also be due to early indications ... of milder disease from Omicron, especially among the vaccinated," Walensky said.

Go deeper: Top health officials defend CDC's change to COVID isolation period

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Dec 27, 2021 - Health

Fauci wants to “seriously” consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights

A COVID vaccine requirement should "seriously" be considered for domestic air travel in the U.S. as a response to the Omicron variant of the virus, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is now experiencing another wave of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks.
  2. Politics: Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge testing boost.
  5. World: India authorizes 2 vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow