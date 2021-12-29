Sign up for our daily briefing

Top health officials defend CDC's change to COVID isolation period

Erin Doherty

Top health officials in the Biden administration are pushing back against criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's move to cut the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: "This is one of those situations ... that we often say, you don't want the perfect to be the enemy of the good," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Tuesday.

  • "We know that when you are infected early on in infection, for the first several days, you have more of a likelihood to have a high level of virus and to be capable of spreading it," Fauci said.

The big picture: Fauci's remarks come days after the CDC slashed its recommended isolation time for people who test positive, drawing criticism from some medical experts who say the guidelines are confusing and will potentially cause more spread of the disease.

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday also maintained the policy change, saying "it really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate" in an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

What they're saying: "We have seen relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic ... and so we really want to make sure that we have guidance, in this moment when we knew we were going to have a lot of disease, that could be adhered to," Walensky said.

  • Walensky also responded to questions over why the CDC did not recommend a negative rapid test after isolation saying: "We actually don't know how our rapid tests perform and how well they predict whether you're transmissible during the end of disease. The FDA has not authorized them for that use."

The bottom line: "Right now, because of the concern that there are so many people now and likely in the next few weeks who will be infected by this wave of infections ... many of whom will be without symptoms or only mildly symptomatic, that that might have a negative impact on our ability to maintain the structure of society," Fauci said.

Go deeper: CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendation in half

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
11 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Dec 27, 2021 - Health

Fauci wants to “seriously” consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights

A COVID vaccine requirement should "seriously" be considered for domestic air travel in the U.S. as a response to the Omicron variant of the virus, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is now experiencing another wave of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
20 hours ago - Sports

NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive for COVID

Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 will now only have to isolate for six days instead of 10, so long as they are asymptomatic and meet other testing requirements, according to a memo seen by Axios.

Why it matters: The update comes as the league sees a surge in players and coaches entering safety protocols due to positive COVID-19 tests, per ESPN, which first reported the new isolation period.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

